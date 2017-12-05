Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom! No Turning Back!

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, is coming next year, but the first proper trailer is on its way, can we handle the wait! The movie stars, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong, James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and Jeff Goldblum.

In Cinemas June 21, 2018.

