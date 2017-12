This is the latest addition to the Black Mirror series soon to be available on Netflix, in this episode the series examines dating and the issues that surround it!

This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.

#Netflix #BlackMirror #HangTheDJ #ScienceFiction #Scifi #Future #Twisted #Dating #OnlineDating #LookingForLove #DatingApps #NetflixBlackMirror #BlackMirrorHangTheDJ