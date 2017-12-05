Pacific Rim Uprising Trailer!

Pacific Rim Uprising will be starring, John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Karan Brar, Ivanna Sakhno, Adria Arjona, Levi Meaden, Jing Tian, Cailee Spaeny and Mackenyu. You can catch all of the action in February!

Steven S. DeKnight is set to direct Legendary’s PACIFIC RIM 2 (Pacific Rim Uprising), the follow-up to the epic action-adventure Guillermo del Toro created with 2013’s hit original film, with a script penned by Zak Penn, Jon Spaights and del Toro. The producers are Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni, del Toro, Mary Parent and Callum Greene. Jillian Share will executive produce. Universal Pictures will release the film worldwide in 3D.

