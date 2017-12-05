Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan On Amazon Video!

Jack Ryan is about to explode onto the small screen with Amazon Video, they are hoping to cash in on the success of the big screen, big budget version on the character, sometimes this works and obviously sometimes it will fail. Check out the teaser to see what you think, is this going to be worth subscribing to another service, or not! The choice is yours, Jack Ryan is a great character and if they get it right this could be an epic series!

When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.

