Tom Clancy’s The Division! Free Ubisoft Update!

Posted on by David Allen

Update 1.8 – Resistance is the second update planned for Year 2 of Tom Clancy’s The Division and is the biggest free update to date. Resistance includes a completely new area of the map, new PVP and PVE game modes, alongside tweaks and bug fixes. West Side Pier is a completely new area accessible for all players. Two new game modes take place in the area: ‘Resistance’, a PVE mode where you’ll have to face wave of enemies, and ‘Skirmish’, a 4v4 PVP mode. Just as any other area of the game, West Side Pier also offers a vast variety of open world activities.

