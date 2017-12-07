Black Mirror Season 4! Official Trailer!

Posted on by David Allen

Finally, the new series of Black Mirror will be coming to Netflix at the end of the month, good news for Netflix users and not so good news for everyone else. The future looks grim, funny and sad in this series, which is exactly what we would expect from this series.

It’s hard to imagine a bright future, but we must. Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror returns to Netflix December 29th. Watch Black Mirror on Netflix.

#BlackMirror #Netflix #CharlieBrooker #Future #NetflixBlackMirror #Future #BlackMirrorSeasonFour #TV #Television #BlackMirrorOfficialTrailer

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.