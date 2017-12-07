War Games Returns! Shall We Play A Game?

Back in the 80’s, a movie called War Games followed David Lightman a hacker who is able to access WOPR (War Operation Plan Response) the US military supercomputer that has been created to predict possible outcomes of global nuclear war.

The story has been given a modern day makeover and will become a cool new interactive series from Eko, it is early days for this, but we are hoping that this is going to be something cool!

Shall we play a game? You shape the story in #WarGames, the new interactive series, coming soon from Eko, in partnership with MGM. Created by Sam Barlow. Produced by m ss ng p eces.

