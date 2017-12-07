War Games Returns! Shall We Play A Game?

Posted on by David Allen

Back in the 80’s, a movie called War Games followed David Lightman a hacker who is able to access WOPR (War Operation Plan Response) the US military supercomputer that has been created to predict possible outcomes of global nuclear war.

The story has been given a modern day makeover and will become a cool new interactive series from Eko, it is early days for this, but we are hoping that this is going to be something cool!

Shall we play a game? You shape the story in #WarGames, the new interactive series, coming soon from Eko, in partnership with MGM. Created by Sam Barlow. Produced by m ss ng p eces.

#WarGames #ShallWePlayAGame #WOPR #Supercomputer #Hacker #Hacked #Security #NuclearWar #Eko #MGM #MissingPieces #Computers #Smartphones #Internet #Apps #Online

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Leave a Reply

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.