Code First Launches The Girls 2020 Campaign!

We hear a lot about equality these days, but when it actually comes to doing something about it, there is little to show and so when we found the Girls 2020 campaign by Code First doing something positive to make a difference, we simply had to take a closer look.

The campaign is simple enough, train 20,000 how to code free of charge by the end of 2020. Yet, it would seem that even giving something away is not that simple after all. Code First is in need of some help and so they have turned to Kickstarter in order to raise the funds needed to make this idea become a reality.

We want to train 20,000 women how to code for free by the end of 2020, and – with your help – flood the UK with female tech talent. By teaching 20,000 more women to code, we think we can change the landscape of the UK economy. Can you begin to imagine what UK digital industries would look like with 20,000 more women who understand coding, technology, and how they can make an impact on the success of our companies?

It makes no difference who you are or where you are from, Code First is making a difference here, if you need more information or would like to get involved, check out the Code First: Girls 2020 Campaign on Kickstarter. This is your chance to make a difference, so what are you waiting for?

