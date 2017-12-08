Greater Manchester’s Digital Action Plan!

Greater Manchester is looking to become global city region by 2020 and to achieve this goal they have partnered with Digital Catapult, the plan started back in the summer when the region’s tech community was asked for ideas to bring social and economic benefits to the region. Following the second meeting, the plans have been revealed, these will include, 5G mobile data capability, superfast broadband for the region, a cyber innovation centre, as well as developing digital technologies to support public services.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said: “Greater Manchester famously likes to do things differently and this is exactly what we are doing when it comes to building our digital future. When I got elected as mayor, I asked the digital and tech community here to help me write a plan that will help us achieve our goal to be the UK’s leading digital city region. Today they are reporting back and are delivering exciting proposals that will take Greater Manchester to the next stage of our digital journey. By crowdsourcing our plan, Greater Manchester is also doing politics differently and driving real change from the bottom up.

Dr Jeremy Silver, CEO Digital Catapult said: Young people are also being given a helping hand. A new online system – BridgeGM.co.uk – is designed to improve careers experiences for young people, raise their aspirations, and enable them to seize the opportunities available in Greater Manchester’s fast-growing tech sector.

We are interested in seeing how Greater Manchester, Digital Catapult and all involved create a platform from where the region can truly become the UK’s leading digital city region in just over two years time.

