PiTalk! The IoT Raspberry Pi Smartphone!

If you take a look around at the smartphones currently available they may look like they are offering something different, but at the end of the day, there are only a couple of smartphone operating systems running things under the glossy exterior. You may think that there is not much to choose either, but there is the PiTalk, an imaginative idea that combines the power of the Raspberry Pi with the technology to make it into an incredibly powerful device.

Ever felt that the built-in audio of your smartphone is not crisp, or the bass isn’t just what it should be? With the PiTalk you can easily plug-in ANY speaker available in the market that suits your needs !!! Ever felt that the built-in OS of your smartphone is pretty much basic and you want to customize it but the options available aren’t good enough? And the process of jailbreaking or ‘rooting’ is pretty much daunting or lengthy? Well with our easy to use library in Python you can change pretty much EVERY aspect of the phone with editing just a few lines of code.

With the PiTalk in your hands you can do everything that a smartphone offers and a lot more besides, such as connecting to your smartdevices at home, finally you have a device that is capable of doing everything that you would a smartphone to do. For more details and information on how you can get your hands on one of the early PiTalk devices, go to the PiTalk page on Kickstarter. You can get the basic kit from £47 up to £125 for the fully loaded version.

