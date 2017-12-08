T23D Reprogramming The Terminator!

To celebrate the release of James Cameron’s seminal action film TERMINATOR 2: JUDGMENT DAY ON UHD, BLU-RAY, 3D BLU-RAY, DVD & DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STUDIOCANAL are pleased to reveal an extended clip, starring James Cameron, Stephanie Austin and William Wisher from the brand new behind the scenes documentary that accompanies the release.

Having originally hit British screens in 1991, complete with groundbreaking special effects, this became Arnold Schwarzenegger’s (Total Recall, Predator) most iconic role to date, as well as one of the most quotable scripts of the decade, this brand-new 3D version will blast the seminal blockbuster into the 21st century and introduce it to a brand-new generation of fans.