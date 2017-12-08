YouTube Rewind: The Shape of 2017!

YouTube Rewind 2017. Celebrating the videos, people, music and memes that made 2017. #YouTubeRewind Meet the featured Creators in Rewind: https://rewind2017.withyoutube.com/creators Spend more time with your favorite Creators, videos and trends from 2017: https://yt.be/rewind2017 Test your Rewind knowledge with our trivia game: http://yt.be/dejaview