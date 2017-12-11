Poster! Lara Croft Is Tomb Raider!

On March 16, the adventure begins. Alicia Vikander is Lara Croft in #TombRaider. pic.twitter.com/wkypUgtvwD — Tomb Raider (@TombRaiderMovie) December 10, 2017

The fate of humanity rests in her hands. Alicia Vikander is Lara Croft Tomb Raider. Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father disappeared.

The movie stars Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, Nick Frost and Kristin Scott Thomas. You can expect to catch up with all of the action in March next year!

#laracroft #tombraider #laracrofttombraider #adventurer #icons #tombraidermovie #tombraidergame #tombraiderposter #movieposter #tombraidermovieposter #artwork #design #artifacts