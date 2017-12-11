Poster! Lara Croft Is Tomb Raider!

Posted on by David Allen

The fate of humanity rests in her hands. Alicia Vikander is Lara Croft Tomb Raider. Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father disappeared.

The movie stars Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, Nick Frost and Kristin Scott Thomas. You can expect to catch up with all of the action in March next year!

