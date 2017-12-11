The Hunt is On! Ready Player One!

The movie is based on virtual reality technology and the OASIS (Ontologically Anthropocentric Sensory Immersive Simulation) system. It is directed by Steven Spielberg, written by Zak Penn and Ernest Cline, based on the novel of the same name. The film stars, Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T. J. Miller, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance.

The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.