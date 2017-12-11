Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse!

Posted on by David Allen

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

#SpiderMan #PeterParker #SpiderVerse #SpiderManSpiderVerse #SpiderManUniverse #MileMorales #Marvel #Mask #Powers #Animation #AlternateSpiderMan #MarvelComics #NewSpiderMan

David Allen

