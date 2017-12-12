Could There Be an Obi-Wan Kenobi Film on the Horizon?

Star Wars is officially the largest and most successful film franchise in history. It also has the honour of having the most trilogies, has been made into highly successful games and its branding is found on just about every type of merchandise, from mugs to t shirts, and duvet sets to notebooks. While that is not particularly boastful credit, it does leave room plenty of action to come.

So far, there have been three sets of trilogies developed, including the original trilogy (some say the best) from 1977 to 1983, the prequel trilogy from 1999 to 2005 and the current sequel trilogy. The latest Star Wars saga kicked off with the spectacular 2015 film, the Force Awakens. The trilogy will then follow with the soon to be released and much anticipated, The Last Jedi.

The current trilogy will be completed with the yet unnamed Episode IX, which is set to be released sometime in 2019. In between, there was also the independent Star Wars film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which gave fans a brief glimpse of future film possibilities. Building the idea of a standalone story, the franchise has taken one of our favourite characters and given him his own film.

Standalone Star Wars Films

Solo: A Star Wars Story, or simply Solo is set to be released in 2018 and will focus on the life and adventures of one Hans Solo. Considering the popularity of the character and the scope to work with, it will no doubt be a valuable piece in the Star Wars puzzle; but still fans wanted more.

Thankfully, last month the announcement came that a fourth trilogy will be developed and directed by The Last Jedi’s writer and director, Rian Johnson. Suddenly the future is bright again, and fans are as excited as if they had landed a big win while enjoying the sports betting NZ offers. According to a press release by Disney and Lucasfilm, Johnson will collaborate with Ram Bergman to create a brand-new Star Wars trilogy that will introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that previous Star Wars films have never explored. The release date of the first film of the trilogy has not been confirmed, but will most likely be around 2020.

The Return of Obi-Wan

Even with the Solo movie and a whole new trilogy on the horizon, there is one thing fans really wanted and now it just might come true; a dedicated Obi-Wan Kenobi film or series of films. While they have yet to be confirmed, rumours have been doing the rounds that a film is being plotted around Luke Skywalker’s mentor.

There has been much anticipation of an Obi-Wan film, possibly taking place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. If you remember, this is where Obi-Wan spends 18 years waiting around on Luke’s home planet of Tatooine. Chances are, he had a few noteworthy adventures in his time there.

Ewan McGregor as a young Obi-Wan was easily one of the highlights of the prequel trilogy. His presence connected the two sets of trilogies as he developed from a young Padawan to a wizened and heartbroken Jedi master. Obi-Wan as a character and Ewan McGregor as an actor have the potential to create one of the most meaningful and dramatic Star Wars films yet. While there is no official word from Lucasfilms or the film’s potential director Stephen Daldry, fans can still hope.

