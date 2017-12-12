Meeting With Clients For the First Time? Here are 4 Tips For Making a Good Impression

Starting a new business can be both a very exciting and challenging experience. With all of the competition out there, you will need to find a way to set your venture apart. When the time comes to meet with customers for the first time, your main objective should be making a great impression. The last thing you want to do is to give off the wrong image of your business when meeting with a new client. There are a variety of things you can do to make these face to face interactions more pleasurable and efficient. Here are just a few of the things you need to focus on when attempting to make a great first impression on a new client.

1. Scheduling the Meeting Should Be Simple

The main thing to focus on when trying to get a meeting set up is making the scheduling process easy for a client. There are a variety of online booking system options out there that allow a client to set the date, time and venue for the meeting in question. Before choosing a system to use, you need to look at a demo version of the software. By doing this, you can get a firsthand feel for what the program has to offer and whether or not it is the right fit for your clients. Failing to do this type of research may lead to you picking a program that is complicated and cumbersome to use. With a bit of time and effort, you will be able to choose an online booking system that is effective and easy to operate.

2. Know What Your End Goal Is

While you need to be cordial and personable during your first meeting with a client, you should also have an agenda. Just meeting to talk about football or your family is not going to put money in the bank. You need to be prepared to plead your case for a new client regarding why your company is their best option. Giving the client hard data on what you have done for others and details on the previous experience you have is vital. By providing a client with this information, you will make it easier on them to make a decision regarding whether or not to use your company.

3. Ask Plenty of Questions

The biggest mistake you can make when meeting with a new client is making the conversation all about your business. Ideally, you want to find out as much you can about their company and their goals. Asking plenty of questions is a great way to figure out how best to reach a particular client. By getting to know where their head is regarding what your company can do for them, you will find it much easier to sell your services. Having a detailed plan of action before going into a meeting like this can help you avoid a lot of mistakes along the way.

4. Take Some Notes

Showing the new client that you are hanging on their every word can go a long way when trying to when them over. Taking detailed notes of the things a business owner is telling you is essential. Having these notes will benefit you greatly down the line when you reach out to this business owner again. Using your smartphone to record the conversation can help you stay focused and still get the information you need.

If a prospective client feels as if you are not devoting your attention to them, they may become annoyed and you will lose their business as a result.

Utilizing the power of technology is a great way to make the meetings you have with clients much more effective. With a bit of research, you should have no problem finding the right tools to fit your company’s needs.

#Research #Tools #Notes #Meetings #Business #Clients #Sales #Profits #Turnover