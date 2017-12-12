Son of Scoregasm! Classic Gaming!

Posted on by David Allen

Only you can destroy the evil space baddies and rescue the King of the Earth’s beloved biscuit tin! Blast your way through 28 varied levels full of enemies, traps, lasers and explosions in Son of Scoregasm, the fantastic new shoot-em-up from Charlie’s Games. Save the galaxy, rescue the biscuits, defeat the boss contraptions and challenge the world on the online leaderboards.

Steam price is $9.99 or £6.99 at the PS Store EU!

Vita price is $9.99 or £5.97 at the PS Store US!

