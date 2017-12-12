Breaking Down the Technology Behind Mobile Casinos

Whenever we place a bet at an online or a mobile casino, there are so many questions which come to players mind – Are our transactions safe? Is winning probability fair enough? Is someone covertly stealing our bank and card details? Besides high-notch graphics, well-designed theme and attractive payouts, all experienced casino players expect safe and secure gambling. To get answers to all these queries, you must have to understand all the safety measures taken by the different mobile casinos.

Know more about data encryption system used by mobile casinos

Most of the leading casinos use 128 or 256-bit data security system (end to end encrypted) to store your account details, card details, username and passwords, this security protocol is same as the protocol used by the government to store your bank and other confidential information. In reality, 72 thousand quadrillion calculations are required to crack a 128-bit security system, and 256-bit security system is nearly 350 times difficult to crack than a 128-bit system. So, if your preferred mobile casino uses 128 or 256-bit security system, then all your information is extremely safe and secure.

More about where all your personal information is stored physically

Most of the online casino spend a lot of money to protect the stored data from hackers. Online casino stores all information on the servers owned by them. The IT and cyber engineers of the casino sites are 24X7 active and use best firewalls and other security systems to ensure that hackers cannot access player’s confidential data. Nowadays there are so many professional companies which provide cyber securities to online shopping sites and banks. Thus, most of the leading casinos like Mr Mobi started appointing security companies like VeriSign and Thawte to prevent all types of cyber-attack on their casinos. While making any transaction, looking for the logos to know which company is protecting your personal and financial information.

Always give priority to a licensed mobile casino site

All the major casinos in European territories like Gibraltar and Malta provides an extra layer of security to the online casino by providing a seal of trust. These federations give license to online casinos after ensuring that they are safe and fair to players. All players are advised to gamble on a licensed mobile casino as they are tested and will not cheat or harm you.

In summary

Online casino players must check these three safety standards before gambling. As the safety concern, you should be aware of which security technology your online or mobile casino is making use of to safeguard your data. Mr Mobi online and mobile casino is tested and verified as safe for gambling. All the casino games on this casino go through randomness test to ensure that they are not partial to anyone. You can rely on such online casinos without any worries as they put their best effort to provide the best gaming experience to players.

#Gaming #Games #MobileGames #MobileGaming #OnlineGaming #Players #Playing