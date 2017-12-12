Upgrading Google Home with the Loft

It is true that everything these days has gone online and one day, soon, your entire home will be wired with smart assistants that can hear and respond to your every request. Until then, we must make do with a smart speaker with a built-in mic.

The only problem is that, the microphone can only hear you from a certain distance. While Google and other smart speaker manufacturers would love you to buy a device for every room in your house, there is a more practical solution; simply make your speaker portable.

The Google Home device is constantly monitoring the sounds in your room or house, waiting to respond to a command or request, such as finding out the results of the wager you placed while enjoying Australian sports betting.

As you can expect, this requires a fair bit of power and subsequently always needs to be plugged into the wall. Having the device shackled to one room is a problem Google has been working on and finally found a solution.

Twist, pull and Pop into the Loft

It is called a Loft and it simply turns your Google Home device into a portable Bluetooth smart speaker.

The portable battery base uses a set of magnets to hold the speaker in place, meaning that you can easily pop off the shell and plop it into its new battery-operated base at any given time.

The good news is that the only technical bit is making sure the connectors are lined up when inserting the speaker into the base. While it’s not idiot proof, chances are, if you own a smart speaker, you can line up to the two connectors.

To upgrade your Google Home speaker, you simply twist off the speaker from its base and drop it into the loft which adds about one inch of extra height.

Having a battery pack also means it weighs a little more, but that is neither here nor there when all you are really doing is carrying it from one room to another while you move around the house.

A Portable Bluetooth Smart Speaker with 8 Hours Battery Life

The loft also comes with slightly different aesthetics compared to the original Home base. The original base model features a pleasing two-tone white on grey colour with options to purchase a stylish and colourful base.

The Loft features a black and white design but is also available in silver and white along with copper and white so that you can blend your device to whatever room you like.

In terms of charging, the Loft uses the same connector that you will find on the bottom of the original device. So, to charge your speaker, simply plug it into the Home’s included power adaptor. It would have been nice for Google to add in a USB charging function if you want to travel with your speaker, but for now, you are going to have to bring your cable with each time.

When it comes to battery life, the Loft provides up to eight hours of use on a single charge. Compared to other Bluetooth speakers like the UE Boom, this is significantly less, in fact, it’s about half.

What we have to take into account is the fact that the Google Home is constantly connected to both WIFI and possibly Bluetooth as well as monitoring the environment for sound commands.

