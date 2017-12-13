Apple iPhone X! Adapts to Your Face!

iPhone X recognizes you, even when you change. Learn more at http://apple.co/2AoPVVb Song: “Nana” by Polo & Pan: http://apple.co/2zWJ08E

Once again, Apple is doing what they do best, creating a desire for their latest products and ideas. In this case, they are talking about the all-new iPhone X, you know the one with the large screen and even larger price tag. Apple is pushing the boundaries once more, they are moving into new territories where the rewards are just a high as the risks involved, but who can blame them after all they are sitting on a mountain of cash.

