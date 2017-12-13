The Haunting Continues! Insidious: The Last Key!

The creative minds behind the hit Insidious trilogy return for Insidious: The Last Key. In the supernatural thriller, which welcomes back franchise standout Lin Shaye as Dr. Elise Rainier, the brilliant parapsychologist faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: in her own family home.

Insidious: The Last Key movie stars, Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart and Caitlin Gerard. It will be scaring the life out of you early next year if you dare!

