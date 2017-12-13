Humans! Orcs! Elves! It Must Be Bright!

Set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves, and fairies have been co-existing since the beginning of time. Bright is a genre bending action movie that follows two cops from very different backgrounds. Ward (Will Smith) and Jakoby (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine patrol night and encounter a darkness that will ultimately alter the future and their world as they know it.
Bright stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Margaret Cho, and Ike Barinholtz. It will be available on Netflix from the 22nd December!
#Humans #Orcs #Elves #Bright #AlternativeWorld #Darkness #GoodVersusEvil #Future #Fairies #NetflixBright #BrightMovie #WillSmith