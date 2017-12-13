Presidential Conspiracy! Homeland Season 7!

Posted on by David Allen

At the end of last season, following an assassination attempt on her life, President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) broke her promise to Carrie by arresting 200 members of the intelligence community without bringing charges against them, including Saul Berenson. As season seven begins, Carrie has left her job in the White House and moved back to D.C. and is living with her sister Maggie (Amy Hargreaves) to take on the Keane administration and secure the release of the 200. Starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin. Homeland Season 7 premieres Sunday, February 11

Published by David Allen

