New Sasquatch Footage! Discovering Bigfoot!

Posted on by David Allen

If you are into mysteries then you are going to love this new documentary Discovering Bigfoot! It is the work of Reality Films and it is promising new footage of the Sasquatch, as well as a close encounter too! What more could anyone want from a movie! The trailer does not give much away, but the full version of the documentary will be available from April next year!

Journey into the heart of Sasquatch Country with Todd Standing who appeared with Survivorman’s Les Stroud in “Survivorman Bigfoot”. Experience three incredible days in the field with Bigfoot researchers, Todd Standing and renowned expert Professor Dr Jeff Meldrum as they encounter a real live Sasquatch.

