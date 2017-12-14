Annihilation Is Coming For Us!

Posted on by David Allen

Annihilation brings together the feeling that not everything is what it might see at first. The movie is a sort of Alien meets the Blair Witch Project mashup. It looks like science fiction, but in reality, this is a plain and simple horror story, prepare to be scared is our warning!

Based on Jeff VanderMeer’s best-selling Southern Reach Trilogy, watch the official trailer for #Annihilation starring Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, and Oscar Isaac. In theatres 2.23.18.

Annihilation will star Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny and Oscar Isaac. It will be in a cinema near you at the end of February next year if you dare to see it.

#Annihilation #Biologist #Anthropologist #Psychologist #Surveyor #Linguist #EnvironmentalDisasterZone #Expedition #JeffVanderMeer #SouthernReachTrilogy #Horror #ScienceFiction

