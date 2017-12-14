Romesh Ranganathan Explores Twitter!

Posted on by David Allen

Trying to find your way around Twitter can be funny, but not as funny as Romesh Ranganathan showing someone how to explore Twitter while riding on a mini Segway! Check out the video to see how it goes, will he end up having a serious accident or will he succeed in teaching social media, we think it has to be an equal chance, what about you?

Watch me show someone how to Explore on Twitter while pretending to have mastered a mini Segway.

