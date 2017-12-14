Your Personal Data Is Not Safe!

One big fear for the individual internet user is a data breach on one or more of the services that they have signed for. It is not just social media either, some of the more serious data breaches on personal information have been on services that users trust to hold personal information such as bank details, date of birth and contact details. So, if you are not too sure on how serious these data breaches could be, check out this graphic, it is bound to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up, or it should!

New research from data privacy experts vpnMentor shows some of the biggest personal data hacks in recent years that may have affected you without your knowledge. Read on and make sure you check whether your accounts were affected. As the world becomes increasingly digitised, the personal data shared with companies online also increases. While the public tend to trust that this data is safe, the number of hacks orchestrated to access personal data has been on the rise.

