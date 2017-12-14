Skywalker Test Flies Blue Origin’s New Shepard!

#NewShepard had a successful first flight of Crew Capsule 2.0 today. Complete with windows and our instrumented test dummy. He had a great ride. @BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/PZHXWXjuw9 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 13, 2017

Blue Origin has announced that it has carried out a successful test flight of the New Shepard crew capsule 2.0 complete with the test dummy nicknamed “Skywalker” these are the first steps for yet another commercial space flight service. The video shows that the craft was able to take off, separate, and both parts of the craft landed safely.

