Star Wars Battlefront 2! The Last Jedi Season!

Posted on by David Allen

Now that Star Wars: The Last Jedi has opened, we can show the Last Jedi content on Star Wars: Battlefront 2 and we have to say, it is awesome! There are some little spoilers in this video, so be careful when watching it.

Choose a side. Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II The Last Jedi Season brings your favourite stormtrooper-turned-hero Finn and The First Order’s Captain Phasma into the battle.

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.