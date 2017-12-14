No Star Wars Spoilers With Force Block!

Force Block has been updated to protect you from #starwarsthelastjedi spoilers! https://t.co/nurIHDc6dj pic.twitter.com/jhC71JR9DN — Priceless Misc (@pricelessmisc) December 12, 2017

If you are unable to get to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi anytime soon, there is the fear that someone somewhere is going to spoil the story for you. So, you can either take a chance and carry on, you can stop looking at social media or you can try the Force Block. This is an extension for Chrome that should allow you to browse the net without the fear of finding out what happens in the next Star Wars adventure.

We’d tried some other tools for blocking spoilers, but they all came up short. The all-purpose blockers took way too much effort to manually set up for Star Wars, and the only other Star-Wars-specific blocker was too sensitive and had no way of learning from its mistakes. So we knew ease of use was and some kind whitelist function were our top priorities.

#ForceBlock #StarWars #TheLastJedi #StarWarsTheLastJedi #Pricelessmisc #StarWarsSpoilers #ScienceFiction #Chrome #GoogleChrome #ChromeExtension #ForceBlockExtension #BlockingSpoilers