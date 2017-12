Apparently you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn. pic.twitter.com/2bEAAcZrUv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2017

You have to hand to Ryan Reynolds, this cool image shows Deadpool being escorted away from trying to blow the Matterhorn. Well you didn’t think that he could actually do that, did you?

