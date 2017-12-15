New Game Project Tease FromSoftware!

Posted on by David Allen

We all like a little mystery now and then, so this is interesting. It’s an announcement from Dark Souls developer FROMSOFTWARE it does not give much away, hence the mystery but it does tease us. Some think it could be Bloodborne 2 or even the instalment in the Tenchu or Kuon series. All we have is this short video and the tagline ‘Shadows Die Twice’ what do you think?

Here is a tiny glimpse into our new project.

#ShadowsDieTwice #FromSoftware #DarkSouls #Bloodborne #Game #Gaming #NewGame #Tenchu #Kuon #ArmoredCore #VerdictDay

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Leave a Reply

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.