New Game Project Tease FromSoftware!

We all like a little mystery now and then, so this is interesting. It’s an announcement from Dark Souls developer FROMSOFTWARE it does not give much away, hence the mystery but it does tease us. Some think it could be Bloodborne 2 or even the instalment in the Tenchu or Kuon series. All we have is this short video and the tagline ‘Shadows Die Twice’ what do you think?

Here is a tiny glimpse into our new project.

#ShadowsDieTwice #FromSoftware #DarkSouls #Bloodborne #Game #Gaming #NewGame #Tenchu #Kuon #ArmoredCore #VerdictDay