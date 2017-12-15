In the Valley of Gods! Announcement Trailer!

Posted on by David Allen

From the team that brought you Firewatch, In the Valley of Gods is a sprawling narrative experience in remote, 1920s Egypt. You are Rashida, a disgraced former explorer and filmmaker given one last shot at the adventurous life you desperately miss. Somewhere, beyond the endless miles of dunes, ruins, and tombs lies an incredible archaeological discovery—but it can’t be found without the help of Zora, the former partner you vowed never to work with again.

