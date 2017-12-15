The Simpsons Predicted Disney Taking Over Fox!

It is coming clear that if we require a small peep into the future all we need to do is watch The Simpsons. Who can forget the vision of Donald Trump cruising down that escalator on the US Presidential trail?

Well, it seems like the time travelling team behind The Simpsons have done it again. Cast your mind back to the 6th December 1998, it is the fifth episode of the tenth series and Homer has somehow become a serious Hollywood insider after becoming best friends with Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger.

The episode is called “When You Dish Upon a Star!” and one image stands out, even more, today than when it did when this episode was first shown. “20th Century Fox – A division of Walt Disney Co” we thought it was funny then, but now!

#Fox #Disney #WaltDisney #20thCenturyFox #TheSimpsons #AlecBaldwin #KimBasinger #WhenYouDishUponaStar #Prediction #TheFuture #RupertMurdoch #21stCenturyFox #FoxTV