DAVE School! Star Wars: Concept Trailer!

Things could have been so different in the Star Wars universe. This fan-made movie made by The DAVE School (Digital Animation & Visual Effects) shows what was going on a long time ago in a studio far far away! It does not have the glossy finish, but you have to wonder if this was the direction that the movie production moved in, would we queuing up to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi in the freezing cold tonight!

A long time ago in a galaxy far far away… we might have seen a version of Star Wars that featured a Han Solo with green skin and gills, Stormtroopers with lightsabers, and a female heroine named Luka Starkiller. Many of these anomalies can be seen in concept artist, Ralph McQuarrie’s early illustrations of the Star Wars universe. While looking back at these early paintings we can’t help but wonder what Star Wars would have been like had it remained loyal to the concept art and early drafts of the script.

