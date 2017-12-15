Well Hung Art Featuring Deadpool!

Some might call this creation a masterpiece, but to me it’s just well hung art to be shared with the world. pic.twitter.com/O7ezRdGXX2 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2017

This is a masterpiece and we are just wondering what people will be saying about it in 500 years time! It would make a brilliant Christmas Card though!

Some might call this creation a masterpiece, but to me, it’s just well-hung art to be shared with the world.

#Deadpool #Cable #TimeTravel #WellHung #Art #Masterpiece #WellHungArt #RyanReynolds #VancityReynolds #Deadpool2 #WadeWilson #MaximumEffort