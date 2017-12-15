Well Hung Art Featuring Deadpool!

Posted on by David Allen

This is a masterpiece and we are just wondering what people will be saying about it in 500 years time! It would make a brilliant Christmas Card though!

Some might call this creation a masterpiece, but to me, it’s just well-hung art to be shared with the world.

#Deadpool #Cable #TimeTravel #WellHung #Art #Masterpiece #WellHungArt #RyanReynolds #VancityReynolds #Deadpool2 #WadeWilson #MaximumEffort

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Leave a Reply

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.