Want A Coffee? Get ORDRCoffee!

For those of us who like a nice cup of coffee a few times a day the choice is huge, but when you are out and about it is all too easy to miss a great independent coffee shop in favour of one the more better-known coffee shops. Yet this is something that we do all too often simply because we do not know the area that much and we are often short of time.

Not to worry help could soon be at hand with the ORDRCoffee app, this simple to use helper will let you know where those independent coffee shops are, it will even help you to order and pay for the coffee, so all you have to do is walk in and pick it up, imagine how much time that is going to save you.

The power of ORDRCoffee is you don’t need a new app or different app for every coffee shop you want to order from. Instead, you just tell ORDRCoffee you want a coffee and it automatically finds and orders your coffee from a nearby, local, quality independent coffee shop (it can show you a pick list too!). You can save your favourite shops too, so you can order directly from places you find and like!

ORDRCoffee is in the development stages at the moment, but they are looking to launch early next year. If you like the idea that much you can even get involved as it is currently raising funds on Kickstarter, you can help by pledging anything from £2 to become a coffee supporter up to £1,000 to become a coffee regal, the choice is yours!

