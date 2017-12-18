Google Pixel! The Last Jedi AR Stickers!

Posted on by David Allen

With the latest Star Wars adventure in a cinema near you right now it is easy to get carried away with Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But what better way to express your inner Jedi or alliance to the First Order than with some AR Stickers!

Pixel’s new AR Stickers let you battle Stormtroopers from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, team up with your favorite characters from Netflix’s Stranger Things, and express yourself with animated Foodmojis.

Simply visit this page on Google for more details, you never know within no time at all you could be a rebel or an officer of the First Order, which side will you choose to join?

Published by David Allen

