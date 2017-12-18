Actually Me! John Boyega Goes Undercover!

Posted on by David Allen

On this episode of “Actually Me,” John Boyega goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Twitter, Reddit, Quora, Wikipedia, and more. How did John get selected for Star Wars? Why does Rey have an English accent and Finn has an American accent? Does John think Rey and Finn would have Netflix and chill dates? Find out all that and more in this video. John Boyega stars in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which debuts in theaters on December 15th.

#GQ #ActuallyMe #JohnBoyega #Undercover #Twitter #Quora #Wikipedia #Reddit #Internet #SocialMedia #StarWars #TheLastJedi #StarWarsTheLastJedi #Rey #Finn

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Leave a Reply

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.