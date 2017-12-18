Interactive TV: Vote-Out Reality Shows and Failed Ideas

Reality shows have brought a new level of interactivity to the world of television. These are a lot like game shows but with a major difference: instead of deciding the winner based on skill or luck, they rely on the audiences’ votes to decide who wins and who loses the “game”. The pioneer of this form of viewer interaction was Big Brother, a show where viewers (or the occupants of the premises) vote on who gets to stay inside and who has to leave it. Big Brother is, to this day, one of the top reality tv shows based on upvotes and stats, and in its glory days, it was a huge business for TV channels and telecom operators alike.

But participation TV, as it is called, is the one successful way to bring interaction into television. There were many attempts to bring various services together with television,

Time Warner was among the pioneers of the interactive TV with its Full Service Network (not to be confused with the Western Pennsylvania internet company) in 1994. The service was rolled out as an 18-month trial in Orlando, Florida, offering a series of services ranging from video-on-demand to food ordering through the TV remote. It was the first service to integrate cable, computers, and television into one service. The users – around 4,000 at first – were connected to the network via set-top boxes, selecting the offers they wanter through the TV remote. The idea itself was good, a lot like what we know today, but the prohibitive price of the set-top boxes ($1,000 in 1994 translates to almost $1,700 today) seriously reduced the viability of the product.

Similar products were launched later in the 1990s, like Sony’s Web TV in 1996, Microsoft TV, and others. This all led to TiVo, the granddaddy of digital video recording, and AOL TV, a service launched in 2000 that integrated AOL services like email, web, and instant messaging with cable TV. Unfortunately, many of these services weren’t very long-lived – AOL TV, for example, died by 2003 – and the rest are quickly losing ground in front of online streaming and various other products.

There are, in turn, some interactive TV services that are still alive and kicking. T-commerce was originally intended to offer TV viewers with certain set-top boxes the possibility to purchase the products shown in various shows by simply pressing a button on their remote. The BBC’s “Red Button”, available through terrestrial and satellite digital channels. The services available by pressing the “Red Button” include headline news, business news, racing and sports information, savings, weather, and many others, extra information about the shows, video content, quizzes, and extra video streams.

Traditional TV is slowly being replaced by Internet-based services, with a potential for a never-before-seen level of interaction between broadcasters and viewers. But traditional TV is still dominant in many areas, staying alive for longer than many have expected. And the enhanced interaction is in part responsible for its survival.

