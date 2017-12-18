Lobebeatz! Wireless Gauged Speaker Earrings!

Portable sound should be easy these days, but even the latest designs in headphones and earbuds can let you down in some way. However, the solution is coming soon in the form of Lobebeatz, the wireless gauged speaker earrings. They come with a portable charging case and connect to your devices via a Bluetooth connection, it sounds too good to be true, but you will soon be able to pick up a pair of Lobebeatz soon.

To begin manufacturing, we are using a kickstart program to raise enough funds to produce 500 units of LOBEBEATZ. Production will consist of 1 pair of gauged earrings and a portable charger/wireless speaker that charges your gauged earrings. The portable charging station is equipped with a metal clip for on the go and can be removed and set up vertically on your desk and workspace. Lobebeatz includes a micro USB to USB cord & charger for the charger/Bluetooth speaker.

They are hoping to get Lobebeatz on sale early next year with a retail price of around $180, but they are currently raising funds on Kickstarter and so that means you could grab an early edition of Lobebeatz by pledging just $100 (£75) to the cause, sounds like a bargain!

