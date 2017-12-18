Mark Hamill Uses The Force For Good!

Thanks for smarm-spaining it to me @tedcruz I know politics can be confusing, but you'd have more credibility if you spelled my name correctly. I mean IT'S RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF YOU! Maybe you're just distracted from watching porn at the office again??-mh https://t.co/nHpJVG1Wpe — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 17, 2017

The internet is about to undergo a dramatic change — here's how the net neutrality repeal will affect you pic.twitter.com/otel1mCabQ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 17, 2017

