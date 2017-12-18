Mark Hamill Uses The Force For Good!

Posted on by David Allen

Thanks for smarm-spaining it to me @tedcruz I know politics can be confusing, but you’d have more credibility if you spelled my name correctly. I mean IT’S RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF YOU! Maybe you’re just distracted from watching porn at the office again mh

#MarkHamill #TedCruz #NetNeutrality #FCC #TheForce #LukeSkywalker #SmarmSpaining #Politics #TheInternet #Freedom #Free #Search #Spelling #Corporation #EvilCorp #BigBusiness #Corporate

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Leave a Reply

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.