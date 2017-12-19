CakeDrop From London’s Best Bakeries!

In many workplaces, it is not unusual to find a cake now and then, on special occasions or just because its Friday! Yet if you have ever tried to get a lovely looking cake from the bakery to your workplace in one piece is not easy and yet this is a ritual that is carried time after time with the same results. There must be an easier way of getting a cake to work without it becoming stuck to the inside of the box.

Thanks to Anna Ward, there is CakeDrop a great idea that promises to get a cake to the workplace when you want it and it arrives in perfect condition too. More than this, CakeDrop uses the best independent bakeries too, so you are guaranteed top quality cake every time, what is not to like about this?

CakeDrop was launched in July 2017 by 25 year old Anna Ward to shake up the status quo. During her time working in offices at small boutique agencies to global corporate companies, Anna realised one thing was always the same – cake. Seeing an opportunity to improve the way things were typically done, Anna set about connecting offices with the yummiest cake on offer, in a way that benefits local independent bakeries.

Anna is looking to take CakeDrop to the next level and is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter so if you like the idea of lovely cakes being to delivered to the workplace, then why not get involved, as you know crowdfunding comes with perks and the product here is cake! Just imagine one day, CakeDrop could be in a town or city near you, how cool would that be?

#CakeDrop #Cake #AnnaWard #London #CakeDelivery #CakeBaker #IndependentBakeries #Workplace #CakeAtWork #CakeToYourDoor #QualityCake #Bakeries #Perks #WorkplacePerks