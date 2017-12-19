The Portable Heater For Takeaway Coffee!

A cold cup of coffee is the nightmare that most coffee drinkers dread and yet it happens all too often. This is because when you go out and buy a coffee, it is normally too hot to drink straight away, yet it seems that when you eventually get back to drink this hot beverage it will be cold and that just will not do at all.

Cupper is an idea that has been created by like-minded people who have suffered dreaded cold coffee too many times before. The Cupper gadget is simple to use and will keep your coffee at the right temperature for as long as it takes to drink it. Could this be coffee drinkers heaven?

Cupper has come to the rescue! The first portable coffee heater for your takeaway coffee. Simple to use and easy to carry, you can now enjoy your takeaway coffee anytime anywhere without it getting cold. And before we go any further, we need to make one thing clear: You can use Cupper for all hot takeaway beverages, coffee, tea, and hot chocolate. We just call it a coffee heater for the sake of simplicity.

They are hoping to get the Cupper portable coffee heater on sale in time for the festive season next year, as they are currently crowdfunding to get the project from the design stage to the production line. For more details on the Cupper and how you can secure one of the early models from around £35 head on over to the Kickstarter page.

