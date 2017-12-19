This Will Make America Grate Again!

Let’s face it we would all like to see the country of our birth to become great again, but it seems that during the US Presidential election campaign Donald Trump coined the phrase “Make America Great Again” and for some people, this has become the source of some good ideas. One such idea is the Make America Grate Again grater, it is what it says, a cool grater that will literally make the Americans grate again.

The ‘MAKE AMERICA GRATE AGAIN’ grater is exactly what you need for a healthy lifestyle. It wonderfully grates ginger, garlic and wasabi. Here are some bullet points about this awesome grater:

Designed for fine grinding

Easy to hold and clean

Quickly mash ginger, garlic or wasabi

High quality stainless steel

So we know what you are thinking and sure this brilliant grater will be going on sale early next year, but this idea is currently raising funds through crowdfunding and that means a chance to get one of the first Make America Grate Again graters off the production line by just pledging your support to the cause. For more details and information on how you can get one for just £12 check out the Kickstarter page.

