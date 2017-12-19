Cool T Shirt Designs From GeekWear!

You might think that getting your message across to people is easy these days, but that is not always the way, even with social media you have to stand out from the rest. The idea of producing your message and then transforming it into a different language might seem crazy, but it could just be the thing that makes you or your brand stand out from the rest. Add an easy to scan QR code into the mix and you have something that could easily be noticed and that would be half the marketing work done!

GeekWear.London is a newly developed T-Shirt printer/manufacturer with a difference, it allows a user to input a message then transform into another “language” which is then given an automatically generated QR code for the project After this is printed and worn the QR code can be scanned by a mobile device QR Reader to deconstruct the T-shirt message back into the originally inputted text We have high hopes for the product and has had great feedback from people on Facebook for the concept and pre-designed T-Shirts

Currently, GeekWear London is running a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds that will enable them to take this idea to the next level. For more information on the crowdfunding and the perks available go to the GeekWear London page on Kickstarter, this is your chance to help out a small business and get a cool T-Shirt with your design on it for around £50!

