Charggee! Charge And Protect Your Devices!

Charging a device is fact of life for many of us these days and yet how often do we leave a device plugged into the mains even though it is fully charged! Why this is not a major issue for the battery if there was a power surge this could cause serious damage to the device, it could even be a safety hazard too. Charggee is hoping to change the way that we use a USB for charging, simply plug this flash drive-sized device into the USB port to protect your devices from power surges and overcharging. More than anything else, this kind of device offers peace of mind!

The goal is to bring protection to your every mobile device that charges with a USB port. There are countless consumer electronics out there, keeping track of all your devices plugged in for juice can be daunting! Plugging it in is simple, remembering to unplug it immediately it is fully charged is difficult especially if you have loads of devices. Leaving your devices plugged in indefinitely increases the chances of it being damaged by a power surge if there is one, reducing how long it is plugged in simply reduces that risk. This is just one issue charggee attempts to solve, there are more.

They are hoping to get this on sale by the middle of next year as they are currently crowdfunding to take the project to the next level. For more information and details of this interesting device check out the Charggee page on Kickstarter, where if you pledge just £10 you could be getting one of the first Charggee devices off the production line.

