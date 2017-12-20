Scandinavian Inspired Dansk Radiogram!

Take a step back in time with this brilliant limited edition radiogram based on the popular Scandinavian designs of the early 1970’s. Back then buying something like this would have been a major purchase the home, it would have been a feature piece in the living room and it could be again.

This Dansk Radiogram is coming back, but while it comes with the style and design of the time, it also comes with the latest audio technology to offer the best of both worlds. Once again the radiogram is poised to become the feature of the living room and with vinyl making a comeback where else are you going to listen to music in that retro way?

The vinyl revival over the last few years has seen a huge increase in the number of high-end turntables central again to people’s music systems at home, however, at the same time we’ve seen a rise in the number of all-in-one nostalgia record players that will capture none of the warmth of the vinyl sound and will even damage your record collection. At Dansk Audio, we have a long relationship with the world’s finest audio manufacturers and we’re a company steeped in classic Scandinavian design. Through the Dansk Radiogram, we have realised our vision of creating a high-end all-in-one system offering the very latest in high-definition audio streaming together with multi-room capability and a high-end fully automatic turntable. We combine this with classic Danish mid-century design and world-class craftsmanship.

The design is finished and so all that is left is the production, to achieve this they are using the crowdfunding method to attract customers. Once they get into production this radiogram will cost you just under £13,000, but if you head on over to the Dansk Radiogram page on Kickstarter the first twenty can be ordered for just £8,000 a massive saving by anyone’s standards.

