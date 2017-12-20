Glow In The Dark Discs By i-glo!

Glow in the dark items have been around for a long time, yet it seems that until recently the technology involved in creating products that glow in the dark has not moved on much. Thanks to a group of experts we can show you the i-glo glow in the dark discs. These discs have a number of uses, but the popular use is for pet discs and for the garden. Unlike other glow in the dark items, the i-glo gives off a useful light that is handy for decking, paths and even the number on your front door. The glow lasts longer, it is brighter and is guaranteed to last a long time, so you do not have to keep renewing them every year or so.

i-glo is a team of chemical engineers who have spent the last three years developing a revolutionary glow in the dark technology. Now that we have proven and patented our concept, the real challenge begins! Our project objective is to raise enough funds to start production at our factory based in the North East of England, UK.

They are looking at getting this product on sale for the Spring of next year with a pack of ten i-glo discs that are suitable for a decking installation will cost around £36. However, they are currently running a crowdfunding campaign and this means the chance for backers to help the project get off the ground, while at the same time grabbing themselves a bargain. The same i-glo disc ten pack will set you back just £18, now that has to be a bargain. For more information and details on how you could get involved head on over the i-glo page on Kickstarter.

